Michigan Restaurant’s 10 lb Burger Challenge-Could You Finish It?

Michigan is home to some amazing restaurants that offer one of a kind food and dining experiences. One Michigan restaurant offers up an experience you'll never forget: The Monster Burger Challenge. Plus if you can finish it, you not only win bragging rights, but cash too.

The 10 lb Monster Burger Challenge

This 10 pound burger is baked for 45 minutes and topped with two whole tomatoes, 20 slices of American cheese, two whole onions, 60 pickle chips, one head of lettuce and a 12-inch bun. And if you're ready to take the challenge and eat this massive burger in 2 hours or less, you'll get $100 & the burger is free.

Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar

Where To Find The Monster Burger Challenge

Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar in Southgate is where you'll find the 10 lb. burger challenge. Many have attempted to win a spot on the restaurant's Wall of Fame, but few have accomplished it. And that's not the only monster sized food Mallie's is serving. Also home to the Guinness World Record burger which is a 2,000 pound burger. That weighs in at 134 pounds and is layered with cheese and bacon before getting sandwiched between a 50-pound bun.

Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar

If burgers aren't your thing, you can try the 20 lb taco challenge Mallie's offers instead. If you can eat three of their 20 lb tacos, they're free. And if you want to eat normal sized food, they have a full menu that includes that too.

Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar

