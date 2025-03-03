While there are plenty of chain restaurants in Michigan to get America's favorite side dish, there's nothing better than a local restaurant serving fresh, crispy hand-cut french fries. One spot with several locations in Michigan serves the best fries in the state.

Michigan Restaurant Named Best Spot For French Fries In The State

Lovefood ranked the best fries in America which can be a tasty side dish or the main event. One Michigan joint is known for its fries that are deliciously crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and seasoned to perfection.

Get our free mobile app

Union Joints lands on the list and has several restaurant locations in Michigan. Not all Union Joints restaurants serve french fries, but the ones that do receive rave reviews from satisfied customers. Lovefood says Union Joint fries offer the perfect bite:

No matter what kitchen they come from, the fries from a Union Joint are guaranteed to have a nice crunch and fluffy inside and be perfect either alongside a burger or as a standalone snack.

Popular Union Joints restaurants serving these delicious hand-cut fries include Vinsetta Garage in Berkley and Union Woodshop in Clarkston.

Vinsetta Garage offers unique twists on hand-cut fries with the Disco Fries served with Ellsworth cheese curds, whole grain mustard gravy, chili flakes, and scallions. Or try the Tikka fries topped with chicken tikka masala, fresh mozzarella, and chopped scallions.

Union Woodshop fries are served with a tasty Memphis Mayo. These crispy fries pair perfectly with the St. Louis Spare Ribs or Pulled Pork Sandwich.

Stop by for the best french fries in the state and the U.S. at Union Joints.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison