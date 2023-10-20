Michigan Residents Warned Against Eating This Candy

Michigan residents are warned to check the label of a popular candy bar that could cause life threatening reactions. The recall of the candy bar was issued due to an undeclared allergen, according to the FDA.

Recall of Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

Betty Lou's Inc. has recalled their 1.76 0z (50 gram) package of Stabylize Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars. According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after it was discovered through an internal Betty Lou’s Inc labeling review and found that a natural peanut flavoring containing sesame oil was in the ingredients, but sesame is not declared on the label. Individual packages (1.76oz) are marked with best by date and lot number on the inside of the fin seal on the back of the package or printed on the back of the display box. Packages with BB 05APR24 0053 are affected in this recall.

Get our free mobile app

Recall affects several states

Michigan is one of several states affected by the recall. The recalled product was shipped to retail stores, distribution companies, or directly to consumers through Betty Lou’s website in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KY, MA, MI, MT, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, WA, WI, and WY.

People with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the Stabylize bars are urged not to eat the product, and throw it away or return it for a full refund. The FDA says no other products from the company have not been recalled and their have been no reported illnesses or injuries.

Local Candy Stores You Have To Check Out In Mid-Michigan Whether it be Halloween, Christmas, or just a regular day of the year. Who doesn't love a good Candy Shop? But, where do you even go in Mid-Michigan to find a candy shop? Lansing isn't really a tourist destination like Frankenmuth or Mackinaw. Well, we've compiled a list of some places you can check out here in Mid-Michigan.