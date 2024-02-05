Michigan Residents Could Get Paid In New Road Funding Study

Canva Canva loading...

Whether you drive on Michigan highways or backroads, you can tell that the quality of their infrastructure is in rough shape. Lawmakers have debated how to pay for fixing Michigan's roads following stagnant investment and the continued shift toward electric, hybrid, and more fuel-efficient vehicles. Michigan residents can participate in a new study to research new ways to fund the roads. And potentially get paid for it.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Road Usage Study Wants Input From Residents

While Michigan roads have improved over the years, civil engineers give Michigan a D grade for road quality and a C- for infrastructure. According to Bridge MI, the American Society of Civil Engineers urged state officials to increase "dedicated funding" for roads and to reconsider the current gas tax and registration fee funding model. And now the Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking input from the public regarding the fairest ways to pay for our transportation system.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Residents Can Now Complete Road Usage Charges Survey

According to MDOT, the study will be used to understand whether road usage charges may be a good fit for our state:

This study explores road usage charges, which means that instead of paying state fuel taxes, you would pay a few cents for each mile you drive

Michigan residents 18 years or older can take the survey on the website. If you wish to remain involved with the study, you could be invited to participate in a pilot demonstration on how road usage charges might work in Michigan. Those chosen to participate in the pilot will be eligible for additional incentives ranging from $75 to $500.

Ten Michigan Things That Leave Out-of-Staters Completely Puzzled Gallery Credit: Canva