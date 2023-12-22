Battle Creek Doctor’s Office Decks the Halls to Ease Patients’ Holiday Visit

The last thing we want to do during the holiday season is come down with the flu or any other sickness. Going to the doctor or having to spend time in the hospital is something many people have to do as it is that time of the year for spreading holiday cheer and...germs. But, one doctor's office in Battle Creek has made it their mission this holiday season to put a smile on patient's faces, one door at a time.

Get our free mobile app

Battle Creek Doctor's Office Aims To Make Spirits Bright This Holiday Season

DayOne Family Healthcare, a doctors office in Battle Creek with 17 providers recently had a competition between staff of decorating doors to exam rooms for the holidays. It has made the patients smile and makes having to go to the doctor a little less stressful over the holidays as more people get sick due to large gatherings. The best ways to stay out of the doctor's office this holiday season according to the CDC are simple:

If you are sick, stay home to avoid putting others at risk.

Cover coughs and sneezes when around others to help protect them.

Stay away from others who are sick, if possible.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread easily this way.

Handwashing often with soap removes most germs, including respiratory viruses, from your hands. If soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can kill many germs.

But of course, if you have to go, DayOne Family Healthcare would love to take care of you and your family.

Which door would you choose as the winner?