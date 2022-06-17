Michigan Gets It&#8217;s First Raising Cane&#8217;s In East Lansing

Michigan Gets It’s First Raising Cane’s In East Lansing

Canva/Google Streetview

Fast Food chicken restaurants have began to pick up steam here in the Midwest, and Michigan is adding to their repertoire this year with yet another chicken chain. We already have the likes of Chic-Fil-a, Lee's, Popeyes, Church's Chicken, and Wing Stop to name a few, but the next one in line has been long awaited. Many Michiganders have traveled south of the border into Ohio, Indiana, and even Illinois,  to get a taste of this chicken, but now the drive will be much closer.

No we aren't lucky enough to be getting a Zaxby's in Michigan, but this may be the next best thing. I was more surprised at the location, expecting this chain to choose a city like Grand Rapids or Detroit that has a few colleges and is a bigger city for better business like they did with Chicago, but what do I know lol. They chose to bring their franchise to East Lansing and the campus of the Michigan State University Spartans.

Get our free mobile app

The long awaited chicken strips, fries, texas toast, dipping sauce, and drink combo is about to be over. So many people have been waiting to get their hands, well mouths, on the delicacy that is Raising Cane's Chicken. Maybe you'd like to try something else off their menu, and soon you will be able to.

Well lucky for them, Raising Cane's announced they they would be expanding their franchise to Michigan and opening up a store in East Lansing in 2022. They will be building their store on the corner of East Grand River and M.A.C Avenues, which is on the main strip in town and right across the street from the MSU campus. Now we just need to get a Zaxby's and Bojangles in Michigan.

10 Southwest Michigan Small Town Restaurants You NEED To Visit

The nice thing about all these locations is that they'll take no more than an hour to get to and it's also a good chance to explore Southwest Michigan and do something off the beaten path. Here are 10 small town restaurants near us that you seriously need to check out:
Filed Under: Detroit, East Lansing, grand rapids, lansing, Michigan State University, MSU, Ohio
Categories: Articles, Food, Michigan
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top