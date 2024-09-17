Michigan Pastor Busted Placing Hidden Cameras in Church Restrooms

The details revealed early in this investigation are revolting as former pastor Will Johnson remains behind bars.

A member of 2|42 Community Church in Brighton found a hidden camera in the church's unisex restroom on Friday which led to fast action by the church leaders and Livingston County law enforcement. Church leaders knew who placed the hidden camera before they called law enforcement according to CBS News,

Will Johnson, the church's worship pastor director, admitted to church leaders that he placed the camera in the bathroom to record people without their knowledge. He was fired from his position with the church.

Will Johnson, who worked at the church for the last 5 years was fired. The Livingston County Sheriff's Department then arrested the suspect in his home in Howell, Michigan. While there they seized all of his electronic devices for evidence.

On Sunday just before 11 AM, 2/42 Community Church posted its statement on the matter on the Facebook page saying,

We are shocked and deeply saddened by this crime and violation of our community. The protection, safety, and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority.

During the investigation law enforcement learned that Will Johnson had been placing hidden cameras in the church restroom used by church staff and volunteers for the last 2 years. He told investigators that he was targeting specific people who used the restroom a lot. He was fired and charged on the same day according to Fox 2 Detroit,

He was arrested and charged with surveilling an unclothed person, destruction of evidence, and use of a computer to commit a crime after allegedly admitting that he put a camera in the bathroom. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.

Just 6 weeks ago a church leader in Midland, less than 90 minutes North of Brighton, was charged with 12 sex crimes.

