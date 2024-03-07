March is Women's History Month.

And it's a great time to be a woman! As a gender we continue to push the envelope when it comes to women's rights, women's health, and women in politics. We've cleared new paths but there's still work to be done.

That's why it's so important to lift each other up and continue to build on the progress our foremothers have paved for us. Lifestyle site WalletHub has taken a recent climate check across the U.S., identifying the best and worst states for women.

Any guesses where we rank among our Midwestern neighbors --and beyond?

Well, it's a good news-bad news situation; it could be better, but it could be worse. Much worse! Like, living in Oklahoma worse. The Sooner State comes in last place!

The Methodology

While it's hard to qualify such a "broad" topic WalletHub says they analyzed a variety of factors across the 50 U.S. states and District of Columbia including median income, female homicide rates, and access to healthcare.

The Rankings

I guess it doesn't come as a surprise but when it comes to the best states for women, the top 20 mainly consists of the two coasts and Illinois, who ranks #20 on the list.

Unfortunately, Michigan doesn't come in until about halfway through at the #24 spot and Ohio close behind at #26. More importantly, what's going on in Indiana that they only rank #37?! What a poor showing.

According to WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe,

Women in the U.S. still face a lot of adversity, so living in the right state can greatly impact their quality of life. The best states for women provide equitable economic conditions, encourage robust political participation, have quality health care, and ensure safety for the women who reside there.

