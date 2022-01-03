Michigan Man Places $20,000 bet; Wins $400,000

Sports betting in Michigan became legal when a gambling bill was signed into law on December 20, 2019. Legal sports betting in Michigan commenced on March 11, 2020. Since then, Michigan's handle has been $3,582,039,265.00. If you're bad at math, that means Michiganders have wagered nearly 4 B-B-Billion dollars!

One Michigan man made a large bet and came out richer on the other side.

Can you imagine him shouting at his TV for a field goal? I would be!

Michigan recently became the fifth state to record a monthly handle of more than $500 million in November 2021 for sports betting.

Michigan’s online sports betting launch in January 2021 remains the single largest debut for sports betting in US history. Ten online sportsbooks opened their doors on the first day of service.

Legal Sports Betting Options In Michigan

Michiganders can bet on professional, collegiate, and international sporting events at online sportsbooks in Michigan. Michigan's top sports to bet on include, NHL, NFL, MLB NBA, and NCAA football.

The only legal requirements are that you are over 21, physically located inside state lines when you bet, and not on a self-exclusion list. There is no requirement to be a permanent resident of Michigan.

Michigan has three commercial casinos and 23 tribal casinos permitted to offer sports betting.

From legalsportsreport.com, these are the top online betting apps for 2022 in Michigan or expected to launch soon:

Barstool, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, Firekeepers, Four Winds, Fox Bet, Golden Nugget, PlayGunLake / Parx, PointsBet, Soaring Eagle, Twin Spires, and WynnBet.