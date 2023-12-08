Michigan Man Calls an Uber To Help Him Escape A Police Chase

Uber is a great service to use when you're out of a vehicle and need a ride. They even offer to deliver food and groceries and some of us have called an Uber when we've had a little too much to drink. And that's what one Michigan man did recently. He had a little too much to drink and needed someone to pick him up...while being chased on foot by police.

Canton Man Flees Police After a Crash in Livingston County

According to the Livingston Daily, Livingston County authorities were dispatched to Kensington Road near Stobart Road for a two-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6th. While headed to the scene, authorities also began receiving reports from witnesses that the at-fault driver fled on foot into a wooded area. Deputies decided to deploy a drone in the area which found the 35-year-old suspect hiding behind a trailer near a home in the area. And what happened next left authorities completely puzzled.

Get our free mobile app

Uber Driver Picks Up Man During a Police Chase

While hiding behind the trailer, the suspect called an Uber for a ride out of the sticky situation he found himself in. The unsuspecting Uber driver pulled into the driveway of the residence near the wooded area and the suspect managed to enter the vehicle.

The Uber didn't get far because authorities pulled the vehicle over and arrested the passenger. Officials say that the driver had no knowledge of what was happening. The 35-year-old man from Canton was taken into custody, and he faces several charges, including drunk driving.

Top 10 Strangest Things Michiganders Have Seen While Driving Michigan drivers are accustomed to seeing any number of things on the side of the road, rather a main highway or a dirt track. Yet, some sites even take Great Lake State residents by surprise. Here are The Top 10 Strangest Thins Michiganders Have Seen While Driving Gallery Credit: Scott Clow