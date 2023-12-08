Michigan Lottery Jackpot Lands in Top 10 of All Time

Winning huge jackpots through multistate Mega Millions and Powerball lottery drawings has become increasingly common. Between the two lotteries, nine jackpots have reached $1 billion dollars or more since 2016. For these fortunate winners, the life-changing possibilities are endless. And if you live in Michigan, we're saying there's a chance that person could be you as the state is home to one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history.

The State With The Most Lottery Jackpot Wins

Out of all the states listed in the Top 16, there's one that comes out on top when it comes to hitting it big with lottery wins. The states that landed on the list with more than one win were California, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Maryland. But, the state that has the most major jackpot wins is California which lands in the first and last spot on the list. 6 major jackpots on the list were won in California.

The Largest Lottery Jackpot Win in Michigan

The largest lottery jackpot to date was in California coming in at #1 on the list. Edwin Castro was confirmed in February 2023 as the winner of the first U.S. jackpot to crack the $2.04 billion mark. Castro won his jackpot from a single Powerball ticket. Coming in last on the list was a multi-state win for California and Wisconsin. Two tickets split this $632.6 million dollar jackpot.

A big lottery win happened in Michigan on January 22nd, 2021. According to Stacker, members of the Wolverines FLL lottery club won with a single billion-dollar-winning-ticket. The members' identities have been kept private.

