If you've never seen one of the best Christmas movies of all time, Home Alone, definitely put it on your 'must watch' holiday films list. It's a classic movie about a family who goes on vacation and forgets their 8-year-old son which leaves him home alone. And while Kevin McAllister manages to grocery shop for himself, do his own laundry, and fend off criminals from robbing his home, could he legally be left home alone? And what age can a child legally be left home alone in Michigan and any other state?

At What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in Michigan?

Every parent eventually faces the decision to leave their child home alone for the first time. A babysitter cancels, no money for child care, or just not having child care in general are all reasons for leaving kids home alone. And at some point, they're mature enough to handle that time alone. So when is it legally ok to let them stay home alone? Only 13 states specify a legal age at which children can be left alone at home.

14 years: Illinois

12 years: Delaware and Colorado

11 years: Michigan

10 years: Washington, Tennessee, Oregon, and New Mexico

9 years: North Dakota

8 years: North Carolina, Maryland, and Georgia

6 years: Kansas

No age limit: the remaining 37 states

However, according to Michigan.gov there is no actual law saying it is illegal to leave your child home alone. But, leaving a young child unsupervised may be considered neglect if doing so places the child in danger. It really comes down to the maturity of a child and how well they handle responsibilities and only a parent and child can determine whether or not they're ready.

