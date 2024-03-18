Here’s When Michigan Can Expect Its Last Frost

Spring is finally here in Michigan, meaning many of our yards and gardens will be brought back to life with more sunshine and warmer temps. But, if you've lived in Michigan for any length of time, you know there's potential for frost and snow in any season in this state. So when can we expect that last frost of the season in the Great Lakes State?

The Last Frost In Michigan For 2024

We have seen a fairly mild winter season this year in Michigan. According to recent weather maps, while we may not see any more snow storms, the freeze and frost will linger. So if you're wondering when to start planning your garden, it might be later than we think.

Since frost can be deadly to plants, it's important to wait until after the last frost to get plants in the ground or on the porch. Frost is predicted when air temperatures reach 32°F. And the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a "Polar Coaster" spring, which means colder temperatures than normal are expected for the season.

According to the almanac, the last frost dates in northern Michigan vary from May 16 to June 30. In southern Michigan, the last frost dates are May 1st to 15, and in southeastern Michigan, the last frost dates are April 16 to the 30th. Since we live in a state where we only have to wait five minutes for the weather to change, check your city on the almanac's website for your specific frost-free date for planting.

