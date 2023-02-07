7 Times Michigan Kids Accidentally Cost Their Parents A Lot of Money

Recently, a story out of Detroit involving a child spending a bit of cash with Grubhub gained some attention, understandably so.

The child, who you can read about here, was supposed to be playing a game on his Dad's phone. Instead, he ordered a feast consisting of dishes from multiple restaurants in their general location using the GrubHub app.

In total, he spent $1,000 in a matter of minutes.

Kids don't have the capacity to grasp the consequences of hitting "order now" and it's entirely too easy to buy literally everything on your phone these days. I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often.

Out of curiosity, we posed the question to fellow Michiganders: What expensive mistake has your child made? Here are 7 of their stories:

I feel bad for accidentally breaking my friend's parents' brand-new furniture when I was a kid (I still do) but, booking a trip to Hawaii?? I'm dying to know how she pulled that off.

I guess the lesson is...you know what, no. There is no greater lesson other than kids will be kids. But, maybe, at the very least, you can adjust the settings on your phones/tablets to make it a bit harder for them to buy things. See how here.

