When we're trying a new food place, entertainment gig, or hotel/air BnB, reviews are one of the first things that we check. We want to know what other people have experienced at this said business and decide if it's worth our time and money. This doesn't seem like an uncommon practice but there could be some discrepancies between this system and the trust we are putting in others.

Obviously, we all expect the reviews we see on Google, Facebook, Yelp, and other places online to be true, but they could all be false at the same time. Most companies are removing or burying the bad reviews, but praising the good ones while other companies are stuffing their pages with fake reviews or exaggerated truths. The same could be said for people who get upset and may let their emotions factor into their reviews and exaggerate a lie as well.

Jersey Giant is a Michigan-based company that was started in East Lansing by the Slocum family back in 1979. Their mission was to supply the residents of Michigan with the biggest, tastiest, and most genuine New Jersey-style subs on the market by focusing on quality, flavor, freshness, and service. Using products that are only made here in Michigan isn't the only thing that sets Jersey Giants apart from other sub-shops.

When you walk into a Jersey Giant store, not only are you hit by the smells of the bread, meats, cheeses, and other ingredients but also a unique design. They all have a seating area for you to enjoy your meal and then a traditional counter and register setup for a sub shop. Everything seems normal right, except for when you look at their menu, well next to their menu.

Obviously, you will take the time to scan the menu and search for the delectable sub you choose to order, but the signs posted on the wall beside the menu always steal the show. All Jersey Giant shops have various signs posted for their award-winning sandwiches, but they have also made posters out of reviews they have received online. Some of those reviews are good, some are bad, and others are just hilarious.

As you can see in the photos above and below this paragraph there are multiple reviews posted on the wall of this Jersey Giant. There is a fair mix of multi-star and 1-star reviews, as they choose to take the transparent route and post their wins and losses. One of the 5-star reviews says "This place rocks! Great stuff and awesome sammiches" and another says "Best customer service and freshest subs, blows subway or jimmy johns out of the water.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves, there is another side to this coin. As many good reviews as they have, they have just as many bad reviews. One of their 1-star reviews says "I don't know how you stay in business with your current model." while another says "The service here is atrocious." Needless to say, they didn't like their experience but the best review of them all was a 1-star review that said "Why don't you update your decorations."

That last review had me giggling a little bit because I couldn't tell if it was a satirical review or if they were genuinely wondering why they hadn't changed the decorations inside. Personally, I think the decorations are cool, they are being transparent with bad reviews, and it gives customers a chance to shine and know that the company values their opinion. Should other restaurants start posting their reviews as well, would you ever want your review posted?