Is Michigan and Indiana in Path of Falling Soviet Spacecraft?

A Russian space probe that was built to handle the most extreme heat will likely hit the Earth between May 9th and May 13th. We have everything you need to know, including its land path of this out-of-control spacecraft.

Kosmos 482 is not the usual space junk. This Soviet spacecraft was intended to orbit the extremely hot planet of Venus. Russia launched this space probe back in 1972. But then, things went very wrong.

The space probe broke into pieces, with one of the bigger parts remaining in Earth's orbit for the last 5 decades. That piece is big, and it's coming to Earth, according to the Daily Mail,

Scientists predict that a 500kg (1,100lbs) section of the Kosmos 482 satellite could hit our planet anywhere between May 9 and May 13. Now, an astronomer has revealed where this massive piece of space junk might land.

Remember, this space junk was designed to withstand the extreme heat of Venus. Which means that it is highly unlikely to break down when entering the Earth's atmosphere, the way most space junk does.

There is no way to know for sure exactly when and where this giant object will make contact with our planet. Scientists' best guesses predict it will hit Earth on Saturday, May 10th, or Sunday, May 11th.

Some predictions have this spacecraft hitting a large city in the U.K., while other predictions show it could hit anywhere in the U.S., from Southern California to Northern Indiana or Southern Michigan.

We will likely have a better idea of where this will hit Earth as we get closer to May 10th. The TikTok below shows more info and a map of Kosomo 482's path. If you don't have TikTok, you can click here to see it on YouTube.

