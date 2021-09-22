Michigan Hunters Share Their Bigfoot Encounter

On a podcast called 'The Sasquatch Chronicles', a Ludington area bow hunter shared a story about coming across something a little strange in the woods.

I know what everyone is thinking, so let's get it out of the way early. 'Why didn't they shoot him with an arrow?' Well, that's all well and good, but what if it was just a regular dude and they were mistaken. And what is the law for shooting Bigfoot or hurting him anyway? No one knows, so why chance it.

Back to the podcast, 'The Sasquatch Chronicles'. On the September 10 episode of the long-running show, two Michigan bow hunters, one named 'Mark' claimed an encounter with not one, but two Bigfoot. (Or is it Bigfeet? Or Bigfoots? What the hell is plural for Bigfoot?)

'Mark' (not his real name, which is already a red flag) recalls his unreal encounter back on October 1, 1989. While prepping a hunting site, they came across a 'huge' two-legged creature, saying it was at least “a good half-foot” over one of the ten-foot railroad signs nearby.

While shining a light on it, a noise came out of nowhere. A second massive beast came barreling their way, and “all hell broke loose.” From there, there was fighting that Mark said sounded like “two T-Rex’s going at it.”

A few seconds later, “you could hear something running off and jumping into the river…then, everything got quiet.” From that point, Mark and his friend say they could do nothing but shake for 15-20 minutes. Finally, they mustered up the courage to “head back to the truck and get the hell out of there.”

Okay, I'm willing to believe 'Mark' and his friend 'Jeff', who is not on the podcast. But why did they wait 31 years to come forward about it? And why was the best detail from the story about them peeing all over themselves? Well, the explanation is in the podcast. How's that for a tease?

