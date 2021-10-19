Michigan House Votes To End “Tampon Tax”

Last week, the Michigan House of Representatives voted to end taxation on feminine hygiene products like tampons, pads, and pantiliners.

The measure, which passed overwhelmingly by a vote of 94-13, was the first step in repealing the so-called "tampon tax". Feminine products are currently taxed via the state's 6% sales tax, but if the bill passes the senate and is signed by the governor, those products will become exempt.

There has been a push to end the "tampon tax" for several years, but the measure has never made it to an official vote until now. The repeal of the tax is a relatively bi-partisan issue and is expected to be passed in the senate and signed into law by Governor Whitmer. Some representatives and senators view the repeal as a "liberal issue", but the majority in both parties seem to support the bill.

According to The House Fiscal Agency, Michigan stands to lose out on about $7 million in tax revenue each year if the bill passes. But, The House Fiscal Agency says that the loss of tax revenue is not supposed to effect funding for schools in Michigan.

In an article by the Detroit Free Press, "Both HB 4270 and HB 5267 define feminine hygiene products as 'tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins, and other similar tangible personal property designed for feminine hygiene in connection with the human menstrual cycle.'"

If the bill passes and is signed into law, Michigan will join over 20 other states who have never, or no longer, tax feminine hygiene products.