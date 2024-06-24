The Best and Worst Run Cities in Michigan

An annual study was released that showed a couple of Michigan cities ranking among the worst-run cities in America.

A couple of Michigan cities did very well in this recent study while a couple of Michigan cities failed miserably. It's simple. What cities are properly serving its residents according to Cassandra Happ, a WalletHub analyst,

The best-run cities in America use their budgets most effectively to provide high-quality financial security, education, health, safety and transportation to their residents.

Best Run Cities in Michigan

Grand Rapids

Out of 148 American cities Grand Rapids was ranked as the 23rd best-run city in the country. Very impressive. This means Grand Rapids is ranked as the best-run city in the Mitten. GR's highest National rankings: Infrastructure & Pollution Rank #14 and Economy #33 and Quality of City Service #33.

Warren

The second best-run city in Michigan, Warren, ranks #30 in the Nation. Warren's highest rankings: Safety #23 and Economy #30. It's worth noting that received a dismal education rank of #112.

Worst Run Cities in Michigan

Detroit

The Motor City is the second worst-run city in Michigan and the 9th worst in America in 2024 according to WalletHub. Detroit ranked poorly in every category. Motown's worst scores: Quality of City Services #148 out of 148, Financial Stability #145, Economy #145 and Safety #140.

Flint

The worst-run city in Michigan is the 5th worst-run city in America, Flint. Flint's worst scores: Health #145 out of 148, Quality of City Service #144, Education #142, and Economy #141. Oddly, Flint had a super impressive ranking for Financial Stability #25 in the Country.

