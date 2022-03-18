Michigan Home for Sale Has Bonkers Interior Including a Throne

You will not believe the inside of this million-dollar home for sale in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan.

This massive home has a total of nearly 6,000 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and an incredible view of Lake St. Clair. The price of this home just dropped $6 grand 3 weeks ago and can now be yours for just $979,000.

This home has a very interesting history that explains some of the crazy interiors according to the Zillow listing,

The "House of Charm" holds true to its name. Built by the "Lady of Charm" Edyth Fern Melrose, she hosted her cooking and talk show on location.

From the giant aquarium to the throne toilet, there's quite a bit of unique character to the House of Charm. Let's browse through some of these photos starting with some of the wildest pieces of the home and work our way to the gorgeous views.

Michigan Home with a Throne Toilet

The House of Charm

Location: 22640 Statler St, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Cost: $979,000

Space: 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a total of 5,800 sqft

Listed By: Thomas G Fincham at Community Choice Realty Inc 248-729-0011

