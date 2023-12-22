Michigan Grocery Stores That Are Open on Christmas and New Year’s

There's always that last minute food item or gift that we need on Christmas or New Year's Eve/Day. But, a lot of Michigan stores are closed on those days which could leave you in a pinch. So which Michigan stores are open or have limited hours for the holidays?

Michigan Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day

Most major retail grocery stores will close on Christmas Day, but there are exceptions like Rite Aid and Walgreens.

Rite Aid: Stores are open regular hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, although some locations may adjust hours.

Walgreens: Depending on the region, stores will extend hours on Christmas Eve, reduced hours on Christmas Day, and from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan Grocery Store Hours for Christmas and New Year's

Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-midnight on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Walmart: Stores will be open Stores will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, and open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Costco: Warehouse stores are closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Sam’s Club: Warehouse stores are closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day and open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Kroger: Most stores will observe regular hours on Christmas Eve, but all will be closed on Christmas Eve. Most stores will observe regular hours on New Year’s Eve, and all will observe regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Target: All stores are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. Stores are open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The 11 Most Stolen Items From Walmart Stores These are the items Walmart identifies as the most frequently stolen in their stores. Gallery Credit: Emily