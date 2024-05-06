Watch Out for These 3 Poisonous Caterpillars In Michigan
Three different kinds of caterpillars are invading Michigan this summer and fall that you should keep your eyes open for. Here's what you need to know.
Unsurprisingly, we have a couple of poisonous spiders to watch out for in Michigan. But...Caterpillars? When we say poisonous, we don't mean caterpillars can kill humans. It's usually more of an extreme irritation. However, they are very toxic to your pets. Do not let your dogs or cats near the little buggers.
3 Poisonous Caterpillars In Michigan
American Dagger Caterpillar
The American Dagger Caterpillar is mostly yellow and white with a few black hairs. Back in 2019 Click on Detroit reported on the dangers these little critters pose to humans,
Symptoms include the following: stinging sensation followed by a burning, itching sensation on the skin which can develop into a rash.
These caterpillars grow to about 2 inches long and can be found on the ground and on many different types of trees in Michigan between July and October.
Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar
This caterpillar is most common along East Coast states from Maine down to the Carolinas. The Hickory Tussock Moth caterpillars peak from July to September each year according to MSU. These little furry guys are relatively harmless. You might get a rash if you get stung by them. However, some people are allergic to them.
Spongy Moth Caterpillar
These invasive caterpillars can cause a rash and a stinging sensation if they have contact with your skin according to CottageLife.com.
