West Michigan Lawmaker Hopes to Change State Flag With New Bill

West Michigan Lawmaker Hopes to Change State Flag With New Bill

Via/ Canva

I have to be honest. I've been in Michigan for nearly three years, and this is the first time I've seen the state flag. So, maybe this lawmaker has a point.

In Grand Rapids, Rep. Phil Skaggs is hoping to change the design of the flag to make it more unique and special, according to ourmidland.com.

Let's Talk About the Current Flag

The current Michigan flag looks like this:

Via/ Canva
loading...

At first glance, you might wonder what anything on that flag has to do with the state of Michigan. But, upon closer inspection, it does make some sense.

The image features a deer, a moose, a bald eagle, and what looks like Bigfoot hiking near a river (I know it's just a regular hiker, not Bigfoot. But, a girl can dream). Since I don't speak Latin, I took to Google to figure out what the phrases on the flag mean.

Throw that all together and the Michigan flag says, I will defend this beautiful peninsula that you look around and see. Or, something along those lines. Learn more below:

What's Wrong with the Current Flag?

Nothing. It's just, perhaps, a bit dated. Or, at least that's what Rep. Phil Skaggs is saying. It does date back to 1865, according to michigan.gov.

Get our free mobile app

With that in mind, Rep. Skaggs plans to introduce a bill at the end of this month (April 2023) that would designate a commission to create a new design by consulting experts and the public. The flag would then be voted on.

But, you better be careful when letting the public decide on a new design. It's a lesson we all should have learned after the Boaty McBoatface incident.

If a new flag design is passed, we may see a new Michigan flag sooner than we think. Once we do get a new flag, I guess we'll have to hang it here...on Michigan's tallest flagpole:

Michigan's Tallest Flagpole

Kalamazoo Locals React To New Downtown Arena

A $300 million, privately funded arena could be coming to downtown Kalamazoo. Here's what locals have to say:
Filed Under: K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News, Michigan
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR