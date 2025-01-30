Coffee Chain Expanding in Michigan with Fresh Locations in 2025

Coffee lovers of Michigan, your prayers have been answered!

Eagle-eyed coffee fanatics throughout state have noticed new signage popping up in their hometowns. Is this coffee giant planning to expand their presence across the Great Lakes State? Here's what we know so far:

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts-based coffee chain Dunkin' was founded in 1950 and has since grown to include over 13,000 locations in 40 global markets. I had no idea Dunkin' had such an expansive footprint, but you know just how particular people are about their coffee.

Dunkin' Marleen Moise/Getty Images loading...

Does anyone else have a hard time not adding the word "Donuts" after Dunkin', or is it just me? The company officially dropped "Donuts" from their name in 2019 citing a need to rebrand in order to best reflect their current offerings including non-coffee related beverages and various other food items.

In addition to local coffee houses Michigan has its own coffee chain, Biggby, which are plentiful but it's always nice to have options. Soon residents in Lansing and Plainwell, Michigan will soon have another option when it comes to fueling their mornings.

Dunkin Plainwell Michigan Dunkin, Plainwell Michigan - Google Maps/Canva loading...

In Lansing, two new businesses are coming to Cedar St. near the Tommy's Express Car Wash, Wing-Stop and Dunkin'. No exact word on when the restaurants will open.

In the Otsego/Plainwell area the long-awaited Dunkin' signage has finally gone up next to Taco Bell near Wal-Mart. As a resident of nearby Allegan I have seen the countless posts on local Facebook groups speculating about what is going in and whether or not it will be a Dunkin'. We can finally confirm: it is.

The Dunkin' in Otsego is currently hiring and according to one source the restaurant could open as soon as late February. Do you run on Dunkin'?

Major Retail Chains In Michigan Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson