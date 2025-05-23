Michigan Drivers: Spot the Riders, Share the Road

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Michigan. With warmer weather here the State of Michigan is reminding drivers to be aware of motorcyclists and share the road this summer.

Nothing says 'summertime' quite like Pure Michigan and the open road. Here are tips on how everyone can stay safer during your adventures and travels this summer:

Look Twice, Save a Life

According to data from the state there are nearly 610,000 licensed motorcyclists in Michigan. Many riders will be out this summer exploring Michigan's most scenic drives, such as popular M-22 or the iconic Tunnel of Trees, and it's critical drivers urge caution when traveling so we can all arrive safely at our destination.

