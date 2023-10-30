Michigan Drivers Beware of the Deer Dilemma on Roadways

If you've noticed more deer making an appearance lately, especially near roadways, there's a reason for that. This time of year is known as a 'deer rut' or mating season so they're moving around a lot more than usual. And with more deer on the move, that means drivers need to be more alert and cautious. But, what exactly are drivers supposed to do if a deer jumps out in front of their car?

Vehicle-deer crashes throughout Michigan

According to Michigan.gov, more than 58,000 vehicle-deer crashes occurred throughout the state over the last year. And because deer are most active at dawn and dusk, those accidents happened between the hours of 5 a.m.-8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. About 80 percent of those crashes happened on two-lane roads.

What to do if a deer runs in front of your car

Staying alert, watching the wood line where deer tend to be, looking for deer crossing signs, and driving at safe speeds are the best ways to avoid hitting a deer. But, when a deer runs out in front of you, the best thing experts say to do is to brake as much as you possibly can.

Also according to Michigan.gov, the one thing you don't want to do is swerve to avoid hitting the deer. Swerving to avoid a deer can actually be more hazardous than hitting it. Swerving may cause you to collide with other vehicles, objects, or lose control of your car. Instead, firmly grip the wheel, apply your brakes, and try to slow down as much as possible.

