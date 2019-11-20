Have you heard the legend of the 7-foot tall manimal called the Michigan Dogman? #WednesdsayWisdom

The legend of the Michigan Dogman began in 1887 according to wikipedia,

In Michigan folklore, the Michigan Dogman was allegedly witnessed in 1887 in Wexford County, Michigan. The creature is described as a seven-foot tall, blue-eyed, or amber-eyed bipedal canine-like animal with the torso of a man and a fearsome howl that sounds like a human scream. According to legends, the Michigan Dogman appears in a ten-year cycle that falls on years ending in 7.[1] Sightings have been reported in several locations throughout Michigan, primarily in the northwestern quadrant of the Lower Peninsula.

The Michigan Dogman was large with a menacing look according to Michigan Radio,

He was seven feet tall with glistening eyes of blue or yellow and a terrifying, humanoid howl. He looked like a man, but also had the qualities of a canine-like creature. He was the Michigan Dogman.

One reason the Michigan Dogman myth won't die may be the video footage. The Gable Film was recorded by a young boy in the 1970s during a Northern Michigan vacation.

That young boy, Mike Agrusa has since admitted it was a hoax.

Then there was the 2011 film "Dogman." Here's an interview with the maker of that movie that was uploaded to UpNorthLive in 2012. And yes, there's a sequel in the works.

