While you can find a restaurant in Michigan to satisfy any cuisine you're craving, stopping by a Guy Fieri-approved spot is always worth the trip. And one of the best Triple D spots in America is in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Named America's Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

Food Network recently ranked the nation's best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives' and picked a fan favorite from each state. And one community-focused spot in Michigan serves some of the best fried fish and chicken in America.

Get our free mobile app

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill in Lansing was crowned Michigan's Triple D gem not only for the food, but for serving the community in other ways. Food Network says:

The Lansing, Michigan, spot was featured in Season 27, and owner Henry Meyer even shared the recipe for Eastside’s chicken wings, as well as its famous chicken gizzards. The fresh fish and shrimp dinners are certainly just as impressive, but what makes this fish fry and Triple D spot so important is the hiring philosophy. As a formerly incarcerated person, Henry hires and trains fellow formerly incarcerated people to help them get a second chance and start a career in the food industry.

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill is known for its amazing chicken wings, prepared with a 48-hour dry rub marinade and fried to order. Add a side of fried-to-perfection potato wedges and enjoy a sweet treat with deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies.

Stop by and see why this Guy-fieri-approved Michigan spot is one of the best restaurants in the U.S. at Eastside Fish Fry & Grill.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison