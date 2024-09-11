Michigan Man Wins $100 Million Judgement Against Diddy

Mo Money Mo Problems for Diddy after he's hit with a $100 million judgment. But, will it stick?

Since Diddy did not respond or show up to the civil suit hearing, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, a 51-year-old Michigan inmate just won a shocking default judgment connected to allegations of a 1997 sexual assault. Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, immediately came out swinging at the accuser with a statement to USA Today after the default judgment was handed down,

This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years. His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.

Comb's attorney was quick to point out the criminal history of the alleged victim in this case. However, it's worth noting that Diddy has a shocking pattern of crime. His first sexual assault allegation was in 1991 when he was just 21 years old. Last April, Fox 5 New York broke down a Puffy Crime Timeline that looked like this:

Sean "Diddy" Combs Crime Timeline

1991: A 19-year-old woman accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her

A 19-year-old woman accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her 1999: Arrested in connection to a New York nightclub shooting

Arrested in connection to a New York nightclub shooting 2015: Accused of assaulting a UCLA football coach with a Kettlebell

Accused of assaulting a UCLA football coach with a Kettlebell 2017 : Diddy's former chef, Cindy Rueda sued Combs for sexual harassment, retaliation, defamation, failure to pay overtime, and many other claims.

: Diddy's former chef, Cindy Rueda sued Combs for sexual harassment, retaliation, defamation, failure to pay overtime, and many other claims. 2023: Accused of raping and beating singer Cassie for several years in a lawsuit

Accused of raping and beating singer Cassie for several years in a lawsuit 2024: Accused of sexual assault by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr in a lawsuit

The accuser in this default judgment does have a very disturbing criminal background that shouldn't be ignored. So we could see this default judgment reversed. Get more info on the Michigan man who won the judgment against Diddy by clicking here.

