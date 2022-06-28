Brendan and Isabel Kiel will probably never forget their wedding day but not for the typical reasons you might think.

The Michigan couple was riding in a limo with their bridal party to see friends and family at their wedding reception when it burst into flames on the side of the highway.

Is It Good Or Bad Luck If Your Limo Bursts Into Flames

I've heard it said before that rain on your wedding day is good luck and according to wherebridesgo.com, rain on your wedding day is actually a good omen. It brings with it fertility for the bride and groom and cleanses away everything they don't want to bring with them into the marriage. However, I couldn't find anything about your limo bursting into flames.

Michigan Couples Limo Bursts Into Flames In Route To Reception

According to an Instagram post by Andi B Photography here is what happened.

Brendan and Isabel Kiel were on their way to their wedding reception in Holland with the Bridal Party when the engine started overheating and within minutes the engine caught fire. everyone made it out safely, and the party carried on via highway style (lol) until we finally made it to their reception to continue celebrating the bride and groom! firefighters, police, and limo driver - kudos to you all for what you did to help keep everyone safe and calm!

The Couple Made The Most Of The Limo Fire

Once a party bus arrived to take them to their reception the groom made a playlist for the trip including the song "Fire Burning" by Sean Kingston

Here Are Some Of The Pictures Andi B Photography Captured Of The Limo On Fire

Thankfully everyone inside the limo made it out safely

Brendan and Isabel Kiel pose in front of the limo they were just riding in

The bridal party with the fire department

An Ottowa County Sherrif and The Newlyweds

The bridal party made the most of an unfortunate situation

Ain't no laws when you're drinking claws

Thank god everyone made it out safe