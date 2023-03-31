Let's be honest. College is expensive.
With that being said, several colleges in the state of Michigan offer free tuition under certain circumstances. Generally, free tuition is available to students whose family's incomes are under a certain amount of money. Usually, it's around $70,000.
In case you were unaware of this option, I went ahead and put together a short list of colleges in Michigan that have free tuition options. Here are at least 5:
5 Michigan Colleges That Offer Free Tuition
Not everyone can afford to just jet off to college. Luckily, several colleges in the state have free tuition options.
You can see more colleges with free tuition options here.
