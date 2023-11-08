Two Michigan Cities Ranked The Best Places For Singles

There are plenty of perks to being single and one of those perks is having the freedom for movement, for anything from a weekend getaway to a major career shift. No matter what city you live in, there are definitely benefits to embrace when you're single. And these Michigan cities have been voted the best for making it easier to fly solo.

What Makes These Cities The Places For Singles

Several factors went into ranking the Best Places for Singles to live, according to U.S. News and World Report. They factored in more than just having other singles nearby and looked at other details from categories such as affordability, desirability, and population growth. So, which Michigan cities made the list of Best Places for Singles to Live?

Lansing, MI-

Coming in at #19 on the list is Lansing, MI. What helped land Lansing on the list were affordability, job opportunities, and quality healthcare.

"Michigan’s capital and home to Michigan State University in East Lansing, the Lansing metro area offers affordability and plenty of job opportunities in academia and government. Lansing residents spend 22.25% of the median household income on housing costs, including mortgage payments, rent, property taxes and utilities. Lansing also ranks 16th of the 150 metro areas on the list for proximity to quality health care, based on data from the U.S. News Best Hospitals ranking."

Kalamazoo, MI-

Kalamazoo ranked #17 on the list and scored high for having a big enough dating pool for singles.

"If you’re looking for a smaller metro area with more than a fair share of single residents, Kalamazoo may be the right choice for you. The metro population of Kalamazoo is 264,322, and it remains small, with net migration leading to a population increase of just 0.12% between 2016 and 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of the population over 15 that is unmarried is high at 53%."

