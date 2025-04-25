There may not even be a Hollywood sign anymore with this famous Michigan native. Ever heard the tale?

The iconic Hollywood sign was erected in 1923 and was originally meant to be a temporary advertisement for area housing developments but instead became a local legend. Eventually the sign fell into disrepair and damage suffering from a windstorm in 1978 the sign was on its last life.

However, thanks to the quick thinking of this Michigan-born celeb the historic beacon of "Tinsle Town" is still standing today. How much does one of those letters cost anyway?

Go Ask Alice (Cooper)

Back in 2018 rock legend and Detroit native Alice Cooper sat down with Loudwire and a Q & A in which he casually mentions he owns one of the letters of the Hollywood sign:

We went to the Chamber of Commerce, and said 'How much is each letter?' Each letter was $27,000 to fix it. Groucho Marx had just died, he was one of my best friends. I said, 'We wanna buy the 'O' for Groucho, the first one. That 'O' belongs to Groucho, and we'll pay you $27,000 to do the 'O''. So the 'O' is gonna be perfect, even if the other letters are falling off

Soon other celebrities like Hugh Hefner and Steven Spielberg followed suit and by November 1978 the new sign was installed. Quite the feat! As a spokesperson for the project told NBCLA news back in the day,

What we had to do was build nine four-story high buildings on the side of a mountain...it's undoubtedly the world's largest sign. We built it to last literally forever, as long as Mount Lee is gonna be here, the sign is gonna be here

Thank you, Alice! If I were him I'd make that one of my factoids whenever playing the game "two truths and a lie"; how unbelievable would it be to say you own the first O in the famous Hollywood sign?!

