It seems there are a good number of these trees in Michigan.

Bra trees are similar to the infamous 'shoe trees' but – let's face it – are a lot more fun. We've read about the many different reasons for a shoe tree:

FOOTWEAR OF SERIAL KILLER VICTIMS

TRACK RUNNERS THROW 'EM IN TREES AFTER MARATHONS.

JUST PLAIN DISCARDING

Okay, so what's the story behind bra trees?

What is a bra tree?

How did they originate?

According to Mountain Life Media, bra trees are believed to have had their genesis in the 1950s. They were originally 'panty trees', usually trees littered with panties and brassieres that female skiers threw from the ski lifts onto the tree limbs below. One legend claims the tradition began in the 1960s.....after keeping a piece of female underwear as some sort of proof of a 'conquest' the night before, guys would throw them into the trees.

Nowadays, Michigan has a good handful of bra trees, mostly in northern Michigan. One in Kalkaska was created by a group of women as a sort of 'breast cancer awareness' statement. There are other 'breast cancer awareness' bra trees as well, and others are around just for the fun of it.

There's a man in Crawford County who has a bra tree on his property with approximately 200 bras adorning the limbs and branches.

I suppose it can take a group of male snowmobilers by surprise, coming across one of these out in the middle nowhere, and you'll see in the gallery below – the one in Rexton was unexpected during an outing one snowy day.

Hey, it's fun, it's harmless, and it sure beats a shoe tree...

The Bra Trees of Michigan

