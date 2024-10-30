Michigan residents will soon set their clocks back one hour as daylight saving time (DST) ends and marks the return to standard time. However, the century-old tradition of changing the clock twice a year in Michigan could soon end, with a bill that looks to make DST permanent.

Lock The Clock-Michigan Could Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Michigan observes DST to make better use of daylight during the year. According to Farmer's Almanac, moving the clocks forward one hour in the spring gives us more daylight during summer nights, and moving clocks back one hour in the fall gives us more daylight during winter mornings. However, changing the clocks twice a year could be a thing of the past as almost every state in the U.S. has introduced legislation that addresses DST, including Michigan.

A 2023 bill, awaiting to be heard by a committee in the Michigan Senate, would adopt daylight saving time year-round as long as Congress allows the switch. Senate Bill 168 of 2023 aims to make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time.

There have been several attempts on the national level to change DST. According to Wikipedia, the U.S. Senate passed a bill in 2022, called the "Sunshine Protection Act," that permanently established daylight saving time for the whole country, but the bill was never voted on by the House of Representatives.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

