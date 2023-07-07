I'm a sucker for anything Pure Michigan and the second I saw this pint glass I just knew I had to have it!

Once again Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared July as Michigan Beer Month. Yes, a whole 30 days dedicated to the fine purveyors of hops and grains that put Michigan's craft beer scene on the map.

I mean, we are home to Beer City, USA after all!

To commemorate this occasion the Michigan Brewers Guild has once again released a limited-edition collectible cup-- and we're here for it. Of this year's cup the guild says,

As part of this year’s Michigan Beer Month, the Michigan Brewers Guild has announced the return of its limited-edition commemorative pint glass available at two dozen locations around the state throughout the summer (while supplies last)

I mean, just look at this pint glass; it embodies everything Pure Michigan is: the great outdoors, fall foliage, monarch butterfly migrations and, of course, beer!

Of the participating breweries across the state a handful are located here in West Michigan. Limited-edition pint glasses are available at:

I'll be honest, I didn't even know Michigan Beer Month was a thing until now! How did this one get past me?

Adds the Michigan Brewers Guild,

Michigan Beer Month is also a time to recognize the passion, diversity and dedication that brewers around the state bring to the industry...Michigan’s thriving brewing industry conservatively contributes more than $144 million in wages with a total economic contribution of more than $600 million.

Cheers to Michigan beer!

