Michigan Becomes Exclusive Test Market For Taco Bell’s New Fake Meat

Taco Bell is testing its fake meat, er, Cravetarian menu exclusively at 95 Taco Bells in Michigan around Detroit.

The Cravetarian menu debuted at a single southern California location in April. Now through at least November, the vegan meat will be up for tasting in Michigan.

The Cravetarian offerings appear to be Taco Bell's own creations rather than use of a recognized player in the plant-based space like Beyond or Impossible.

VegNews reports

Taco Bell offered the vegan meat—which it developed from chickpea and pea proteins— as part of the Cravetarian Taco (a meatless version of its Crunchy Taco Supreme). The vegetarian taco was made with the new vegan meat, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream, and served in a crunchy corn shell and could be ordered vegan by omitting cheese and sour cream.

A redditor reported on October 7th that advertising at the drive thru of a Detroit area Taco Bell was promoting the new plant-based options. Another commenter said they have seen the menu in Ann Arbor.

MetroTimes says the Detroit test is set to run until November 10.

Detroit was also recently the test market for Little Ceasers plant-based pepperoni.

Check out a few videos that popped up earlier this year from that single test restaurant in Cali:

