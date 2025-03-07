Michigan and Indiana: Changes Coming to Taco Bell’s Menu

Several new menu items debuting in 2025 include the Luxe Cravings Boxes, offering variety and value. Are customers tired of menu changes?

I have loved Taco Bell since the early '90s. Some would say I have a Taco Bell problem. They're not wrong. However, there is one thing about Taco Bell that frustrates me to no end. The constant changes to the menu. I fall in love with the Mexican Pizza, then they take it off the menu. I crave the Grilled Cheese Burito, and it's gone. To their credit, they have brought both of those items back again.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Taco Bell had a huge event in New York City where they announced new menu items coming out this year. I somehow missed my invite. Anyway, the new menu items include a new Mountain Dew flavor. Scroll down to see the list...

Changes coming to Michigan Taco Bell Restaurants Google Street View and Canva loading...

Taco Bell's CMO, Taylor Montgomery, announced the following new menu items, according to PR Newswire,

Taco Bell's New Menu Items for 2025

Luxe Cravings Boxes: $5 , $7, and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes

, and Luxe Cravings Boxes Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu: Featuring the all-new Caliente Sauce, made with red jalapeños for the perfect balance of spice and flavor.

Featuring the all-new Caliente Sauce, made with red jalapeños for the perfect balance of spice and flavor. Decades Menu: Featuring products that were on menus in the early 2000s and 2010s, including the Cool Ranch Doritos® Locos Tacos and Double Decker Taco.

Featuring products that were on menus in the early 2000s and 2010s, including the Cool Ranch Doritos® Locos Tacos and Double Decker Taco. Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa

Crispy Chicken: Crispy Chicken Nuggets are coming back. In addition to a la carte options, there will also be Crispy Chicken Burritos and Tacos hitting menus alongside Avocado Ranch and Spicy Ranchero Sauce.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets are coming back. In addition to a la carte options, there will also be Crispy Chicken Burritos and Tacos hitting menus alongside Avocado Ranch and Spicy Ranchero Sauce. Mike's Hot Honey® Diablo Sauce : Taco Bell teams up with Mike's Hot Honey ® to create the bold and spicy Mike's Hot Honey ® Diablo sauce, heading to menus later this year with Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

Taco Bell teams up with Mike's Hot Honey to create the bold and spicy Mike's Hot Honey Diablo sauce, heading to menus later this year with Crispy Chicken Nuggets. Flamin' Hot® Burrito

Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders

Rolled Poblano Quesadilla: Marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken plus poblano peppers rolled into one amazing quesadilla.

Marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken plus poblano peppers rolled into one amazing quesadilla. MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT™

Quesocrisp Taco: An all-new taco with a shell made of crispy cheese.

Tap here to see the full list with complete descriptions of the new Taco Bell menu items.

Taco Bell has 344 locations in Michigan and 267 in Indiana.

