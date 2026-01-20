14 Michigan People Have Been to Space
People from West Michigan cities like Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon have flown to space.
There are nearly 20 total NASA astronauts who were born and/or raised here in the great state of Michigan. Let's focus on the 14 Michiganders who actually went to space.
Fourteen Michigan Natives Have Spent Time in Space
James A McDivitt
James A McDivitt (left) grew up in Kalamazoo. Before becoming a NASA astronaut, McDivitt graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1947. He also attended Jackson College and the University of Michigan.
James McDivitt has been to space twice.
Christina Hammock Koch
Christina Koch was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Koch was part of the first-ever all-female spacewalk on October 19, 2019. Not to mention, she holds the record for the longest continuous time spent in space by a woman.
Jack R. Lousma
Jack was born in Grand Rapids and graduated from Ann Arbor High School and the University of Michigan.
Jack flew to space twice.
David Cornell Leestma
David Leestma was born in Muskegon, Michigan, before spending 532 hours in space.
Leestma flew on 3 space shuttle missions.
Alfred Worden
According to MISpaceGrant.org, Alfred Worden was born in Jackson, MI. Worden received a Master of Science degree in Astronautical/Aeronautical Engineering and Instrumentation Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1963.
Worden participated in one space flight.
Jerry M. Linenger
Jerry Linenger was born and raised in Eastpointe, Michigan.
Linenger has spent a whopping 3,435 hours in space.
Andrew J. Feustel
According to MISpaceGrant.org, Andrew Feustel grew up in Lake Orion, Michigan, where he graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1983 and received an AS degree from Oakland Community College in 1985.
Feustel flew to space twice.
Brewster H. Shaw
Brewster Shaw (far left) was born and raised in Cass City, Michigan, before touching the stars.
Brewster Shaw flew on 3 space missions for NASA.
Brent W. Jett Jr.
Brent Jett was born in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1958.
Jett flew to space 4 times with NASA.
Donald Ray McMonagle
Donald Ray McMonagle was born in Flint, Michigan, and graduated from Hamady High School in 1970.
McMonagle spent a total of 605 hours in space on 3 separate missions.
Michael J. Bloomfield
Michael J. Bloomfield was born in Flint, Michigan, in 1959.
Bloomfield went to space 3 times.
George D. Zamka
George D. Zamka was born and raised in Rochester Hills, Michigan.
Zamka flew to space twice.
Dominic A. Antonelli
Dominic "Tony" Antonelli was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1967.
Richard A. Searfoss
Richard Searfoss was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan, in 1956.
Searfoss has flown to space 3 times.
Roger Chaffee
Chaffee was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Central High School in 1953, according to MISpaceGrant.org.
Roger Chaffee was a NASA astronaut; however, he is not one of the 14, as he did not fly to space.
