These 4 Michigan cities are being recognized for their accessible and inclusive tourism offerings.

Pure Michigan is more fun when everyone can enjoy and explore it. Here's which cities are being praised by disability advocates and international travel group Wheel the World.

About Wheel the World

The travel site aims at providing, "detailed information about what is accessible making sure your needs are fulfilled before, during, and after your trip." Wheel the World includes information on which destinations, activities, cruises, hotels, and modes of transportation are and are not accessibility-friendly to wheelchairs, walkers, braces, etc.

According to MLive all four cities listed among Wheel the World have received Pure Michigan Accessible Traveler Grants through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. It's so fulfilling to see a plan for the better come to fruition as these are exactly what those funds were meant for: making Michigan more accessible to everyone.

Ann Arbor Canva loading...

According to MLive "Tree Town" as its known was the first Michigan destination to earn the verified-accessible designation in 2024 for its offerings such as sensory-friendly kits at the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History and sign-language interpreters available for performances at local theaters.

Kalamazoo Michigan Sidewalk Canva loading...

Discover Kalamazoo is currently working with Wheel the World and Disability Network Southwest Michigan to map popular accessibility-friendly destinations throughout town including Bell's Brewery, 600 Kitchen, and One Well Brewing.

grand rapids Canva loading...

The Disability Advocates of Kent County has assessed local businesses throughout the county and provided feedback on potential accessibility improvements. Kate Lieto, vice president of marketing at Experience Grand Rapids told MLive the tourism board is currently logging this information which will be available to travelers soon.

Lansing Michigan Canva loading...

The first Michigan city to be certified in the AbleVu Accessible Cities program, Wheel the World claims Lansing is leading the way in inclusion and adds, "Whether you’re exploring historic landmarks, enjoying a sensory-friendly event, or simply taking in the city’s unique charm, Lansing is a destination that offers something for all."

