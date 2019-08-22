Micah was not a"one pan wonder" but he sis enough to stay safe (barely)

Micah was safe this week and made it into the Top 7, but he did by the skin of his teeth. This weeks challenge nearly took the Michigander out of the competition. Celebdirtylaundry.com explains the "Mystery Box Challenge that contestants took on this week...

The contestants then have 60 minutes to create an elevated one-pan-wonder dish using a staple kitchen tool: the cast iron pan. The trick will be to craft a dish that not only tastes delicious but also highlights the efficiency of the cast iron pan.”

Micah choose to do steak for the 'one pan wonder' challenge and judge Joe Bastianich was not at all supportive of Micah's dish and in the end was correct with his opinions.

Miach presented a dish of pepper-crusted filet mignon with fingerling potatoes, braised kale and cipollini mushrooms with a bourbon shallot sauce. The steak was rare and the pepper crust was burnt. Gordon Ramsey weighed in stating that he has seen Micah cook much better, then Joe reminds Micah that this dish is a series of mistakes.

After the judging Micah was pretty hard on himself as he was placed in the bottom 3 cooks of the night. In the end it came down to Bri, Noah, and Micah. In the end Micah and Noah remanded safe and it was Bri that went home.

Knowing how Micah has performed on the show in the past, I am betting that he is going to step up his game next week and we will all be in for a treat.

Here is a taste of what MasterChef offered up last night...