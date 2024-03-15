This Detroit Eatery Named The Best Mexican Restaurant in Michigan

A publication recently announced the best Mexican restaurants in every state and this Detroit spot received high praise.

Before we jump into the best Mexican restaurant in Michigan. Let's take a look at how 24/7 Tempo came up with their findings,

To identify the best Mexican restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the top-rated restaurants nationwide in the Mexican category on Yelp. To be considered, restaurants needed to be in or near a city with a population of at least 100,000 people.

You can see a full explanation of their methodology by clicking here. With all of that being said, who's got the best Mexican food in the Mitten? Taquería Mi Pueblo in Detroit is the winner.

Taquería Mi Pueblo in Detroit Voted Best Mexican Restaurant in Michigan Google Street View loading...

The Best Mexican Restaurant in Michigan

Restaurant Name: Taqueria Mi Pueblo

Taqueria Mi Pueblo Location : 7278 Dix St, Detroit, MI 48209

: 7278 Dix St, Detroit, MI 48209 Hours: 10:30 am to 10 pm (closed on Mondays)

10:30 am to 10 pm (closed on Mondays) Yelp Rating: 4.5 stars with 621 Reviews

As you scroll through the Yelp reviews for Taqueria Mi Pueblo you'll see that people love everything from the 3 Taco Platter to the margaritas and Chips and Salsa. Jason from Fort Gratiot Township, had this to say in his 5-star review of the popular Mexican restaurant,

Didn't know this place existed! Easily one of the best Mexican restaurants in town. Chips and salsa (with hot and mild options) was just heaven and then came a sizzling paradise of food that was more than I could handle.

