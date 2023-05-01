Celebrate Cinco De Mayo At These Kalamazoo Area Restaurants

Photo by Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash

It's finally time to flip the calendars to May! After a rough start to spring we're finally approaching patio season. One of my favorite foods to enjoy once warmer weather hits is tacos and tequila-- a winning combination!

Thankfully there is no shortage of authentic, family run Mexican restaurants here in the Kalamazoo area. If you're looking to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this Friday, here's where locals claim you can find the best Mexican food around:

Los Brothers 

Judging from the building's exterior you know this place is going to have amazing food inside. Located in the Edison neighborhood at 2015 Portage Street Los Brothers lets their food do the talking. The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays. I hear they make a mean torta!

Loco's Tacos (Formerly Lolitas)

Despite the name change, the restaurant located on E. Main Street still serves some of the best homemade-style Mexican food in town. You'll find everything from tamales to barbacoa to authentic and refreshing mangonadas.

El Ranchero

Located a further down Portage Street from Los Brothers, this Hispanic grocery store also houses a café inside and is one of Kalamazoo's best kept secrets. The store is open 7 days a week. Find hours and more here.

Where do you plan to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this week?

