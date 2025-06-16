Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep their cupboards stocked with their favorite snacks for a quick bite to enjoy in between meals. However, residents of both states are being warned to check their homes for a popular snack sold at Meijer stores that could be potentially fatal.

Popular Snack Recalled From Meijer Stores In Michigan And Indiana

According to a press release, Meijer initiated the recall due to the potential of an undeclared allergen in the product, specifically nuts. This can cause an allergic reaction as severe as anaphylaxis for people allergic to nuts. The recalled snack contains the following information:

Meijer is recalling certain packages of its Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds brand as they may also contain dark chocolate-covered cashews, which are not mentioned on the product label. This recall was initiated after Meijer was informed of the issue by a customer who received the product.

The recall includes Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds in black stand-up pouches sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin with a sell-by date of 05/07/2026 or 05/28/2026, and 8-count, 1.5-ounce multi-pack boxes with a sell-by date of 05/05/2026.

Customers with allergies or sensitivities to cashews should discontinue use and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m.-1 a.m. EDT daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

