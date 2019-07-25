Once again, an amazing dog is up for adoption at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan.

Mico is a 3 year dog that is waiting to find his forever home. This is one cool dog! Nothing seems to rattle him and he just takes life in stride. Miko's big eyes will draw you in and his calm demeanor will make your heart melt. Miko gets along with kids, cats and dogs!

Miko is waiting for you to fall in love and give him his forever home!

Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis

Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.

FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,

Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,

One month of free pet medical insurance,

Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.

Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…

Blankets

Gently used blankets

Towels

Gently used towels

Kitty Litter

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Bleach

Pet toys

Pet treats

ABOUT THE SPCA: