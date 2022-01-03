Meet Battle Creek’s Baby New Year Born January 1, 2022

Meet Paetyn, the first baby born in Battle Creek in 2022.

One family had a little something extra to celebrate while ringing in the New Year. A little bundle of joy was welcomed to Bronson Battle Creek BirthPlace at 7:35 p.m. on January 1, 2022.

Little Paetyn weighed in at 7 pounds and 7.6 ounces to the joy of her mom, Taylor.

Congratulations Taylor and family on your newest addition. Welcome to the world Paetyn. Sorry for the mess. It's been a rough couple of years. We'll try to have it cleaned up for you in time for your first day of school.

