Bronson Cancer Center in Battle Creek Receives Excellence Accreditation

The team at Bronson Cancer Center in Battle Creek is recognized nationally among the best.

It is a diagnosis no one ever wants to hear. But it is comforting to know the medical staff at the Cancer Center in Battle Creek have been recognized again for offering treatment of the highest caliber for cancer patients.

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) has reaccredited the Bronson Cancer Center in Battle Creek as an APEx Accredited Program for Excellence®. The Cancer Center in Battle Creek first received this accreditation in 2017. The Cancer Center in Battle Creek is one of only 216 centers in the nation to hold APEx accreditation.

APEx accreditation means that the Bronson Cancer Center in Battle Creek is recognized nationally for providing radiation oncology patients with the highest caliber of care.

Our team takes a lot of pride in providing safe, high-quality and compassionate care to our patients. APEx accreditation validates this commitment to excellence.” ~ Dr. Randy Mudge, radiation oncologist at Bronson Cancer Center – Battle Creek and physician in chief of Bronson’s system-wide cancer program

The process of gaining accreditation is voluntary, objective, and rigorous, usually involving a multi-step process during which a radiation oncology program is evaluated, according to a release from Bronson Hospital Battle Creek. Hospitals seeking the recognition must demonstrate, safety, quality, and patient-centered care.

Bronson’s regional cancer program includes the Bronson Cancer Center – Battle Creek and the Bronson Cancer Center – Kalamazoo. Both locations offer medical oncology, hematology, and infusion services.

The Battle Creek facility also serves as the access point for radiation oncology services for the greater Battle Creek area. It is the only center in West and Southwest Michigan.

Bronson Cancer Center in Battle Creek delivers an estimated 6,000 doses of radiation to patients with cancer every year using the Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator. This state-of-the-art piece of equipment allows radiologists to deliver high-definition radiotherapy (HDRT) to patients. Using HDRT, HyperArc reduces radiation treatment times, reduces patient movement during treatment, and better targets tumors.

