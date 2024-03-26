BEWARE: CDC Warns Dangerous Disease Spreading In MI, Cases Rise

With the Spring season in full effect in Michigan, many residents are dealing with issues with allergies and asthma problems. But other illnesses are affecting Michigan residents such as a rise in flu cases, upper respiratory infections, and another infectious disease where cases are rising in the Great Lakes State. And health officials are urging Michigan residents to protect themselves and their families from spreading this dangerous disease.

CDC Warns Of Dangerous Viral Infection Spreading In Michigan

This highly contagious viral infection has recently sparked concerns in Michigan, prompting health officials to take immediate action to prevent further spread. The Measles (Rubeola) virus is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing making it easy to infect others nearby. And the CDC is warning of cases rising in Michigan and the U.S.

According to health officials, another case of Measles has been confirmed in Washtenaw County with possible exposure from that case in Jackson County. Michigan is one of 17 states that have reported measles cases, including two now out of Washtenaw County, one out of Wayne County, and one out of Oakland County. At least two cases have been confirmed to have been associated with international travel.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, symptoms of measles usually begin with high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a red rash that's raised and blotchy. Measles isn’t just a little rash. Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. Health officials in Michigan and the CDC urge residents to get the measles vaccination to protect themselves and their families.

