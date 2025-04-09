Several Spring illnesses are circulating in Indiana, and many residents suffer from seasonal allergies, common cold, and asthma flare-ups. However, health officials warn to beware of a highly contagious virus as cases continue to rise in the Hoosier state.

More Cases Of Dangerous And Deadly Virus Now Confirmed In Indiana

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), upper respiratory illnesses, such as flu, COVID-19, and RSV, are declining in Indiana and the U.S. But while those numbers are winding down, cases of another dangerous virus are rising that could lead to serious complications and death.

According to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), five new measles cases have been confirmed in Indiana. The reported cases are three minors and two adults in Allen County. This brings the state total to six people in 2025. All six cases are connected.

More than 600 measles cases have been reported from 19 states (including Indiana). Two deaths have also been confirmed from measles in the United States for the first time in a decade.

Measles is incredibly contagious - you can get it just by being in the same room with someone infected, even after they’ve already left. Measles usually begins with cold-like symptoms, a runny nose, cough, red eyes, and fever. A red rash starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body several days later. Health officials say the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles. Two doses are 97% effective.

