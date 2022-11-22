Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space it sure feels like it!

Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000.

The 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home was originally built in 1873 and the most recent owners have taken much care to maintain and update the home, while preserving its original glory.

According to the property listing,

You will be in awe of all the craftsmanship that went into this home from the woodwork and beautiful solid oak hardwood floors to the stained-glass windows to the well-preserved original light fixtures

The 149 year old home features a sitting room, library, family room, butler's pantry, and a large laundry room located on the home's first level. The single-family residence would be a great find for any historical home lover or possibly a charming bed and breakfast should you so choose. The possibilities are endless!

The Kitchen

One of the most impressive rooms in the home is the kitchen which features a sub-zero refrigerator and Elmira Stove Works stove. Known for their historical reproductions, Elmira stoves have that old-school look while maintaining current-day functions. That means you truly can have the best of both worlds!

The Basement

Another opportunity to make this home your own lies in the partially finished basement. This listing suggests turning the basement into a mother-in-law style suite, an apartment for extra income, or perhaps a home office or studio. Though currently a work-in-progress, the sellers won't leave you high and dry. According the listing, "Seller has invested in a lot of materials and fixtures for updates that are included in the price of the house."

How would you customize this historic home?